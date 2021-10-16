Family Management Corp Buys New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $105.64. 1,314,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,276. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

