Family Management Corp Purchases 108 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,706. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $102.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69.

