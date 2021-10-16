Family Management Corp Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,500. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

