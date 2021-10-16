Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,409,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,011,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.