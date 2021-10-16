FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.15. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

