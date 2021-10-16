FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FCCC stock remained flat at $$1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. FCCC has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.49.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

