Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Fearless Films Company Profile
