Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

