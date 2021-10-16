Feellike Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,301.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

