Fei Protocol Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.86 million and approximately $35.22 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

