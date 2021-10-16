Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMD opened at $34.63 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

