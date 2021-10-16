Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading 3% Higher

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 161,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 29,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

