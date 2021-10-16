Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as low as C$10.46. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 368,653 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4386233 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,865,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

