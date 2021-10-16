Financial Partners Group Inc Takes $222,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $301.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,549. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

