FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Cap of $69.01 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $69.01 million and $10.82 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 786,388,379 coins and its circulating supply is 359,572,803 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

