Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FTGFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

