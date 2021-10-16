Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in September

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FFLWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,131. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

