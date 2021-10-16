First Foundation Advisors Has $6.70 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $85.84. 5,448,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,791. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.