First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,705 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.42. 6,923,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

