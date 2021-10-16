First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,070 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.27. 161,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average is $189.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

