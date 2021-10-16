First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

