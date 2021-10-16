First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. 40,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $317.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

