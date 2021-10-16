First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter.

FR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$12.56 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

