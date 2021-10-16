First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

