First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $208.99 and last traded at $208.31, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

