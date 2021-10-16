First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 81.5% in September

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NXTG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. 30,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,397. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

