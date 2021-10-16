First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,997,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

