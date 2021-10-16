Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

FSBC stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $269,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

