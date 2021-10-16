Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 255,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

