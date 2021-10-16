Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS VIAAY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of -0.75.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.