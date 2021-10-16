Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $186,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

