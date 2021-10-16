Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,706,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vaxcyte worth $173,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $224,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $52.28.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.