Fmr LLC Buys 1,061,697 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Theravance Biopharma worth $156,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $587.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.