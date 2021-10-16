Fmr LLC Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.59% of SITE Centers worth $177,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.73 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

