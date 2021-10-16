Fmr LLC Sells 433,964 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,964 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $166,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.24 and a 1 year high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

