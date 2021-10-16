ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $38.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,531. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

