Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.41%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

