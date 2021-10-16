Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

