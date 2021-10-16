Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FOX by 2,086.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 9,364.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

