Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,443 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $79,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU opened at $403.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

