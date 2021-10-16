Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $60,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

