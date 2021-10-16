Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $72,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

