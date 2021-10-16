Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.67 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Xylem worth $62,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

