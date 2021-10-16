Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,837 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $66,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC opened at $49.01 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $974.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

