Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $69.17 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,608,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

