Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.13.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.