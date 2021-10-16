Frontier Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Frontier has a total market cap of $84.01 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

