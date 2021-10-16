FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94. 592,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,542,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 4.98.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
