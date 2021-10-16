FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94. 592,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,542,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

