Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

