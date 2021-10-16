Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $84.27

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.27, but opened at $72.58. Futu shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 227,228 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,908,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

