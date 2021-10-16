FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Metals Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 25.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

